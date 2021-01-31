Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses

Amid sporadic clashes, police have arrested more than a thousand people during demonstrations over the past two weeks against financial inequality, the marginalisation of poor areas and what protesters say have been heavyhanded police tactics.

A young man died in the central city of Sbeitla last week, which his family blamed on him being hit by a teargas canister.

In Tunis, hundreds joined a protest in the centre of the capital with scuffles erupting as police blocked the way to the main Avenue Habib Bourguiba, where the Interior Ministry building is located.

Some protesters threw bottles at police, while about 10 officers used batons to beat them back and stop them accessing the avenue, a Reuters witness said.

"They want to steal the principles won since the revolution," said Mohammed Smida, a protester who compared Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to former autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, whose was ousted in 2011 after almost 25 years in power.

"Today our right to protest is threatened by the new Ben Ali," Smida said.

Reuters