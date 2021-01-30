'By Africans, for Africans': Female entrepreneur pioneers facial recognition tech

Charlette N'Guessan Desiree loved maths and science as a student in Ivory Coast, but never imagined she would one day use her problem-solving savvy to develop facial recognition technology more adept at identifying and verifying African faces.

Her company, BACE Group, hopes its artificial intelligence (AI) software will be used across the continent - helping universities to verify students for financial services, banks to sign up new clients and security firms to fight crime.

N'Guessan Desiree, 27, said there would be less suspicion of tech created "by Africans, for Africans", especially given concerns that Western-designed systems are more prone to errors when identifying non-White faces.

"It gives us trust and credibility," said N'Guessan Desiree, a software engineer.

"It's time for us as young African engineers to start working on solutions to solve our local challenges," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a video call.

BACE Group uses an API - application programme interface - software that can be used in existing apps or systems, together with facial recognition technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI).