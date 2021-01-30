Africa

Botswana investigates 11 new elephant deaths

By Reuters - 30 January 2021 - 09:53
A combination photo shows dead elephants in Okavango Delta, Botswana May-June, 2020.
A combination photo shows dead elephants in Okavango Delta, Botswana May-June, 2020.
Image: Reuters

Botswana is investigating the deaths of 11 elephants at one of its game reserves, months after hundreds of elephants died from ingesting toxic microorganisms.

The latest deaths occurred in the Moremi Game Reserve, a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism said, ruling out suspicions of poaching as the tusks of the elephants were found intact.

The Moremi reserve lies about 100 kilometres east of Seronga, where last year's deaths were reported.

Over a period of several weeks starting in May, 330 elephants were found dead under mysterious circumstances near the fringes of the Okavango Delta, one of the continent's premier tourist destinations for wildlife lovers.

The government was under huge pressure from conservationists to find out what had killed the animals. In September, it released a report that pointed to toxic microorganisms called cyanobacteria as the cause of death.

Not all cyanobacteria are toxic but scientists say the poisonous ones are occurring more frequently as climate change drives up global temperatures.

"A team has been deployed into the area to undertake aerial surveys and sample the carcasses," the environment ministry said.

Officials said in September they would monitor the situation during the rainy season, as they had not understood why only elephants were affected by the toxins in water.

Botswana says toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants

Toxins in water produced by cyanobacteria killed more than 300 elephants in Botswana this year, officials said on Monday, announcing the result of an ...
News
4 months ago

Zimbabwe finds more elephant carcasses, death toll at 22

Zimbabwe's wildlife agency said on Wednesday it had discovered more elephant carcasses near a major game park, bringing the number of dead animals ...
News
4 months ago

Why lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides

The predation of livestock by carnivores, and the retaliatory killing of carnivores as a result, is a major global conservation challenge. Such ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X