Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

By Reuters - 20 January 2021 - 18:36
FILE PHOTO: A traffic policeman inspects motorists driving into a roundabout linking Mombasa road and Uhuru Highway towards the city centre in Kenya's capital Nairobi. The country has identified positive cases of a Covid-19 variant found in SA.
Image: Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI - Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.

Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the Ministry of Health, did not say where the infected men were tested or if they had been notified.

"This was picked (up) because of our heightened surveillance system. These two gentlemen have since gone back to their country. At the point of picking them, they were all asymptomatic," he told a news conference.

