Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa
NAIROBI - Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.
Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the Ministry of Health, did not say where the infected men were tested or if they had been notified.
"This was picked (up) because of our heightened surveillance system. These two gentlemen have since gone back to their country. At the point of picking them, they were all asymptomatic," he told a news conference.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.