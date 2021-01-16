Uganda's Museveni in commanding election lead, rival alleges fraud

Uganda's long-time leader Yoweri Museveni held a commanding lead in a presidential election according to partial results on Saturday morning, with final results expected later in the day, though his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.

With ballots from 86% of polling stations counted, Museveni had won 5.3 million, or 58.8%, while main opposition candidate Wine had 3.1 million votes (34.6%), the electoral commission said just after 9 a.m. (0600 GMT).

The government ordered the internet to be shut down the day before voting on Thursday, and the blackout was still in place.

Wine, 38, had galvanised young Ugandans with his calls for political change after 35 years of Museveni, 76, ruling the country.

The run-up to the election was more violent than in previous polls. Security forces cracked down on opposition candidates and their supporters during the campaign, and more than 50 people died in protests in November on one of the multiple occasions when Wine was arrested.

There was a heavy security presence around Wine's sprawling compound on Friday. The singer-turned-lawmaker said he was under siege and his life was in danger.