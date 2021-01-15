Africa

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate rejects early preliminary results

By Reuters - 15 January 2021 - 11:54
Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, reacts after casting his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021
Uganda's opposition front-runner in this week's presidential election said on Friday he rejected early preliminary results released by the electoral commission.

“We are winning,” Bobi Wine told a news conference at his home in the capital in which he alleged fraud and violence in Thursday's polls but did not provide evidence.

His say have not been independently verified by Reuters or observers, though the US and the European Union, which have previously deployed observation missions for Ugandan elections, did not deploy teams this time. 

