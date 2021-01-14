Ugandans choose between reggae singer Bobi Wine and long-time leader Yoweri Museveni in tense election

Ugandans began voting on Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanised by a popular singer despite a campaign marked by brutal crackdowns.

Voting began between 60 to 90 minutes late at six polling stations visited by Reuters after ballot papers did not arrive on time. Lines of voters were growing at many stations as midday approached and soldiers and police in riot gear patrolled the capital.

The East African country of nearly 46 million people was under an internet blackout after the communications regulator ordered telecoms operators to suspend services from Wednesday, according to the largest operator in Uganda, SA telecoms company MTN Group.

Reggae artist Bobi Wine, 38, is channelling the anger of many young Ugandans who say former guerrilla leader Museveni, now 76, is an out-of-touch dictator failing to tackle unemployment and surging public debt.

Museveni calls Wine an upstart backed by foreign governments and homosexuals and says his administration guarantees stability and progress including much-needed hydropower dams and roads.