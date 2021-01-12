Senegal's hospitals stretched as Covid-19 infections surge

But it does not have the capacity to store vials at ultra-low temperatures, limiting its vaccine options and putting the onus on prevention and front-line care.

Inside Dakar's Fann Hospital, a quiet medical complex fenced off from busy surrounding thoroughfares, the intensive care beds are all occupied.

In one single-storey building set aside from the rest, patients in sparse rooms struggle for breath, aided by oxygen that hisses along plastic tubes, and by visits from a small team of doctors and nurses in full protective gear.

"Sometimes there is fear, there is panic," said nurse Ndeye Diagne. "We are more concerned for our families than ourselves because... once we are home we are afraid to infect our families, our children."

Nearby, a multi-storey clinic with 70 rooms has been built and in March will start receiving COVID patients in a ward with an air purifying system and ventilators.

In all, the country has more than 40 treatment centres, 60 intensive care beds and 300 health workers trained to deal with COVID patients.

One of the trials will be to persuade Senegal's youth to stick to the new rules. Protests broke out across Dakar when President Sall announced a curfew last week.

"We all must do everything to be a bulwark against the spread of the virus and not a springboard," Seydi said. "The end of the tunnel should not be too far."