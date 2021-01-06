Niger mourns, probes weekend massacre in two villages

Niger has declared three days of national mourning following the massacre of 100 civilians in two villages in the western region of the country where Islamist militants have carried out a series of attacks.

The government said an investigation had been launched to find the perpetrators. Witnesses have said that over a hundred armed assailants on motorbikes surrounded the villages and started firing indiscriminately on Saturday.

The government said reinforcements had been sent to the area near the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali known as Liptako-Gourma, where local authorities have been overrun by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The attack highlights the fragile security in the West Africa Sahel region, and in Niger in particular, ahead of a presidential election runoff in the country on Feb. 21.