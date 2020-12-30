Africa

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says he, campaign team arrested

By Reuters - 30 December 2020 - 15:11
Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine said he and his campaign team were arrested in Kalangala in central Uganda.
Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine said he and his campaign team were arrested in Kalangala in central Uganda.
Image: REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and his campaign team were arrested in the country's central region on Wednesday, he said on Twitter.

No further details of their arrest were immediately available. They were arrested in Kalangala in central Uganda, Wine said in the post.

Wine has emerged as the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in the presidential election on January 14.

In November, at least 54 people died after protests erupted following Wine's brief detention over alleged violation of Covid-19-related social distancing measures.

Police said at the time they had arrested nearly 600 people and accused protesters, whom authorities had enlisted the help of the military to disperse, of rioting and looting. 

Uganda's Bobi Wine says bodyguard killed by police who deny charge; three reporters hurt

Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine said one of his bodyguards was killed on Sunday when military police ran him over while Wine's ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X