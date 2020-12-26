Africa

Death toll from attack in western Ethiopia reaches 222, Red Cross says

By Reuters - 26 December 2020 - 09:56
Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed called the attack a "massacre" and deployed federal troops there the next day.
Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed called the attack a "massacre" and deployed federal troops there the next day.
Image: Tiksa Negeri/File Photo/Reuters

The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has risen to 222 people, a volunteer from the country's Red Cross told Reuters on Friday.

"Yesterday we buried 207 people who are the victims and 15 more from the attackers," said the volunteer, Melese Mesfin.

The attack occurred in the village of Bekoji in Bulen county in the Metekel zone, and the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission initially estimated more than 100 people had been killed.

More than 40,000 people fled their homes due to the fighting, Bulen county spokesman Kassahun Addisu said. He said the county had buried 207 people.

Gunmen kill more than 100 in attack in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Gunmen killed more than 100 people in a dawn attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia on Wednesday, the human rights commission ...
News
2 days ago

Wednesday's attack by unidentified gunmen was the latest deadly assault in an area bedevilled by ethnic violence.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called the attack a "massacre" and deployed federal troops there the next day. The military killed 42 armed men accused of attacking the village.

Ethiopia has been grappling with outbreaks of deadly violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 and accelerated political reforms that loosened the state's iron grip on regional rivalries.

Elections due next June have further inflamed rivalries over land, power and resources.

Pay cuts and forced overtime: Covid-19 takes heavy toll on Ethiopia's garment workers

Even before Covid-19 struck, the women stitching clothes at Ethiopia's Hawassa industrial park were among the world's worst-paid garment workers - ...
News
3 days ago

Three people killed as abandoned bomb explodes in Ethiopian capital

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X