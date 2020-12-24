Severe weather to hit Madagascar, Mozambique and possibly Zimbabwe

Madagascar is likely to be hit by a severe weather system a day after Christmas and it’s expected to affect Mozambique afterwards and possibly Zimbabwe.

The tropical depression is developing in the Indian Ocean, northeast of Mauritius and east of Madagascar. Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department (MSD) forecast that it would continue southwestward and intensify in coming days. If it gets worse than a tropical storm it will be named Cyclone Chalane.

Jason Nicholls, international forecasting manager at AccuWeather, said the “storm can strike northern Madagascar late Saturday or Sunday before entering the Mozambique Channel early next week”.

Previous cyclones and tropical storms affecting Zimbabwe originated from the Mozambique Channel. Zimbabwe is therefore on high alert.

Speaking at a rally in Chivi, west of Masvingo, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told chiefs and traditional leaders to warn communities about the possibility of the storm hitting Zimbabwe.