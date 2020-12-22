Kenyan parliament halts COVID-19 related tax relief

Kenya's parliament on Tuesday voted to end tax cuts put in place in April to cushion the economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move lawmakers said would help to plug revenue shortfalls but investors said would hamper a recovery.

The tax cuts were introduced weeks after Kenya reported its first case of the coronavirus and aimed to shield East Africa's richest economy.

But lawmakers said the cuts were not sustainable, pointing to the finance ministry's estimate this month that the government will have foregone 65 billion shillings ($595.24 million) in revenue from the tax cuts.

"I am going to surrender 50,000 shillings more every month. Let it go to the government. But let it be utilised efficiently to deliver services to my people and to all of us," lawmaker John Mbadi said before voting on the changes.

Lawmakers who opposed the tax cut reversal said the pandemic had not subsided and Kenyans still needed help.