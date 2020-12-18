Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home, tales of beatings and hunger emerge

Dozens of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and clutching blankets.

Television pictures showed the boys dressed in dusty clothes, looking weary but otherwise well, getting off buses in the city of Katsina and walking to a government building.

One boy, who did not give his name, said the captors had regularly beaten them with canes. He added that the kidnappers had described themselves as members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, although he suspected they were armed bandits.

"They beat us morning, every night. We suffered a lot. They only gave us food once a day and water twice a day," he told Arise television.

"They said I should say they are Boko Haram and gangs of Abu Shekau," he added, referring to a name used by a Boko Haram leader.

"What I experienced, sincerely speaking, they are not Boko Haram ... They are just small and tiny, tiny boys with big guns," he added.

A week earlier, gunmen on motorbikes raided the boys' boarding school in the nearby town of Kankara and marched hundreds of them into the vast Rugu forest.

Authorities said security services rescued them on Thursday, but many details surrounding the incident remain unclear, including who was responsible, whether ransom was paid, how the boys' release was secured and whether all of them are now safe.

The abduction gripped a country already incensed by widespread insecurity, and evoked memories of Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok.

Six years on, only about half the girls have been found or freed. Others were married off to fighters, while some are assumed to be dead.

Hours before the rescue of the boys was announced, a video started circulating online purportedly showing Boko Haram militants with some of the boys. Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage or who released it.