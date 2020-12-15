Future or fantasy? Senegal questions 'Akon City'

He is worried about the disconnect between Western and Senegalese culture, the affect on the environment, and the possibility that smaller hotels nearby will fold, he said.

He also wants to make sure that young Senegalese get to work in offices, not just doing construction or collecting trash.

“I don't want us to be just day labourers. We have to be among the managers,” he said.

Martin said KE International will ensure contractors allocate 90% of jobs to locals and will build colleges to train locals in new skills.

Though Martin said environmental and social affect studies had been done, Thiaw said that no study had engaged the community or been shared with local leaders.

The head of the Senegalese Coastal and Tourist Zones Development and Promotion Company (SAPCO), the state agency leading the project, said studies were still under way.

“Since the project is not 100% led by the commune of Ngueniene, there are bound to be fears and worries about it,” Thiaw told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Up until now there have been no problems. The problems will arise the moment his promises are not kept.”

LAND RIGHTS

The land earmarked for Akon City, an expanse between the highway and the ocean, can no longer be farmed as it is heavy with clay and saltwater, said Mayor Ndao.

In 2009 it was ceded to the state, for future tourism development by SAPCO. But many of the villagers who were owed compensation were never paid, said government sources.

According to documents seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the government declared in 2014 that 1.8 billion CFA Francs ($3.35 million) was owed to 385 people for a total of 504 hectares in Mbodiene and 110 hectares in nearby Pointe Sarene.

A local government employee, not authorised to speak on the topic, said a little less than half the money has been paid.

“We have paid one part about Pointe Sarene. We have tried to prioritise so that the Mbodiene villagers are paid,” said Aliou Sow, Director-General of SAPCO, adding that the payments are “in the process of regularisation”.

The first phase of Akon City will be built on 55 hectares, said Bakri, but the long-term plan is to use all 504 hectares in Mbodiene. So far a deal with SAPCO has only been finalised for the 55 hectares, he said.

KE International, whose website says the city will be located on 2,000 acres (800 hectares), declined to say on the question of compensation to former landowners.

Concerned about the project, the Senegalese chapter of Transparency International wrote to the tourism minister in September requesting clarity on the shareholding arrangement, the property rights, the affect studies and more.

In a written response shared by the civil society group, minister Alioune Sarr did not provide details but said the project “will obey Senegal's laws and regulations”.

As for whether the plans are realistic, architect Bakri said he designs in anticipation of new technology and inventions that he believes will land in 25 years — including flying cars.

“If that was happening in Dubai you would say, OK well that's a new phase of architecture,” he said.

“Why not in Africa?”