Warring parties in Ethiopian conflict talk tough

Addis Ababa - Bombing, looting and skirmishes persisted in parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region at the weekend, a rebellious force in the north of the country said after government troops declared they were within days of capturing the group's leaders.

A month of fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is believed to have killed thousands of people and driven some 46,000 refugees into neighbouring Sudan.

Abiy’s government has said the conflict is winding down a week after it seized Tigray’s regional capital, Mekelle, but TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters in a text message on Saturday there was still fighting outside the city.

He said federal forces bombed the town of Abbi Adi on Friday, without giving further details, while a TPLF spokesperson accused government troops of looting in Mekelle.

“[They are] looting civilian properties, hotels and damaging factories after looting,” the spokesperson, Getachew Reda, told a TPLF-owned TV station.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Most communications in Tigray are down and access to the area is severely restricted, making it hard to verify either side’s statements.