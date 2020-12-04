Adolf Hitler Uunona wins Namibian local election ... but has no plans to invade SA

A local politician in a small town in northern Namibia has found global fame after winning his local election, and it's all because of his name.

According to The Washington Post, Adolf Hitler Uunona was elected with 85% of the votes to emerge the winner in Ompundja, a small town in the far north of the country.

The politician was named after the former Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler.

He told German news website Bild that his father gave him the name without understanding who the former German leader was or what he stood for.

His wife calls him Adolf, he usually appears in public as Adolf Uunona, leaving out “Hitler”. Still, his official documents all carry his full name.

South Africans will be reassured to know he has no plans to invade Mzansi.

“That I have this name doesn't mean that I want to conquer Oshana (his region) now. It doesn't mean that I'm striving for world domination,” he joked.

As a former German colony, many citizens of Namibia have German names.

Meanwhile, social media had a good laugh at the news.