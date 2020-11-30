Botswana sets up gender violence courts to tackle pandemic backlog

Botswana will launch 25 gender violence courts this week following a rise in cases during the coronavirus pandemic - a measure women's campaigners hope will bring swifter justice to victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

The government of the southern African country moved to establish the courts after women's rights advocates warned that lockdown curbs were exacerbating high rates of gender-based violence by trapping many women at home with abusers.

"(Bringing a case to court) can be a long, tedious process, and this frustrates many victims," said Kgomotso Kelaotswe, a counselor supervisor from the Botswana Gender Based Violence Prevention and Support Centre.

"Hopefully, with specialised courts, cases will be addressed timeously," Kelaotswe, whose nonprofit also provides shelter to abused women, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Nearly 70% of women in Botswana have experienced physical or sexual abuse - more than double the global average, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), and police statistics indicate a spike in cases this year.

Police have recorded 2,789 rapes since January compared with 2,265 during all of 2019, said police spokesman Dipheko Motube.

Activists think the true lockdown figures are likely far higher, however.