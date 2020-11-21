Africa

Ethiopia says it has taken Tigrayan town of Adigrat

By Reuters - 21 November 2020 - 11:49
An Ethiopian man who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries his belongings as he walks in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 14, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Ethiopia's government said on Saturday its troops had seized another town, Adigrat, in its push towards the capital of Tigray province where it is seeking to topple rebel forces.

Adigrat is 116 km (72 miles) north of regional capital Mekelle. There was no immediate response from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels.

Assertions on all sides are hard to verify because phone lines and internet have been down since the beginning of the conflict on Nov. 4.

