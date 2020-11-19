Africa

Nigeria to sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

By Reuters - 19 November 2020 - 13:16
Nigeria's Information Minister Lai Mohammed speaks during a news conference on protests in Abuja, Nigeria November 19, 2020.
Nigeria's Information Minister Lai Mohammed speaks during a news conference on protests in Abuja, Nigeria November 19, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria will sanction CNN for the U.S. news organisation's report that the country's military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday.

The broadcaster used "unverified and possibly doctored videos" and "information from questionable sources" in its report, said Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's information minister, at a news conference in Abuja.

In Nigeria, looters target government warehouses stocked with COVID-19 relief

Looters have been targeting state warehouses across Nigeria stocked with COVID-19 relief supplies which they say should already have gone to the poor ...
News
1 week ago

Nigerian workers protest over pay at Africa's largest oil refinery near Lagos

Nigerian workers demonstrated on Tuesday over pay issues outside the site of what will be Africa's largest oil refinery, the owner Dangote Industries ...
News
2 weeks ago

In Nigeria, protests, curfews lead to petrol queues -state oil firm

Protests against police abuses in Nigeria and curfews to curb demonstrations have affected the supply of petroleum products, leading to the emergence ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X