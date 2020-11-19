Nigeria to sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister
Nigeria will sanction CNN for the U.S. news organisation's report that the country's military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday.
The broadcaster used "unverified and possibly doctored videos" and "information from questionable sources" in its report, said Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's information minister, at a news conference in Abuja.
