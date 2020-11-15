Africa

Ethiopian PM says the country can achieve objectives of Tigray operation 'by itself'

By Reuters - 15 November 2020 - 12:56
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Sunday that the country is more than capable of achieving the objectives of its military operation in the rebellious state of Tigray "by itself".

Abiy issued the statement on Twitter, hours after the leader of the insurgent Tigrayan forces, Debretsion Gebremichael, said that his forces are fighting troops from neighbouring Eritrea in addition to Ethiopian troops.

- Reporting by Omar Mohammed Writing by Maggie Fick

