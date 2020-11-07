Ivory Coast opposition leaders face prison for forming rival government -prosecutor

Opposition candidates in Ivory Coast's election face charges of terrorism and up to life in prison for denouncing the vote and creating a rival government after President Alassane Ouattara's victory, a public prosecutor said on Friday.

The opposition boycotted the Oct. 31 ballot after Ouattara decided to run for a third term in a country that has a two-term limit.

When results showed Ouattara won with 94%, former president Henri Konan Bedie and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan said they did not recognise the vote and announced a transition government.

Ouattara, in power since 2010, says approval of a new constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate and allowed him to run again.