Guinea court confirms President Conde's election to third term

By Reuters - 07 November 2020 - 16:01
President Alpha Conde.
Guinea's top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Conde's victory in last month's election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional.

The 82-year-old Conde's campaign to change the constitution earlier this year in order to circumvent a two-term limit and subsequent candidacy in the Oct. 18 election sparked violent protests that killed dozens of people.

The president's main rival, former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, and other opposition candidates alleged irregularities in the official results announced two weeks ago that showed Conde with 59.5% of the vote.

But the constitutional court said they had produced no evidence."Mister Alpha Conde ... is declared elected in the first round as president of the Republic of Guinea," said court president Mohamed Lamine Bangoura.

Conde's actions have raised fears about a democratic backslide in Guinea, Africa's top bauxite producer, and West Africa more generally.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was also declared the winner of an election last month after running for a disputed third term.

