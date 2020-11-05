Police brutality activist says she was barred from leaving Nigeria

Nigerian immigration officials blocked a prominent anti-police brutality activist from leaving the country and confiscated her passport, she told Reuters on Wednesday.

There was no immediate response from immigration authorities to requests for comment on the assertion by Modupe Odele, a lawyer who has helped arrange legal defence for protesters campaigning against police violence.

Odele said that when she tried to board an international flight at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Nov. 1, immigration authorities told her that she was under military investigation and thus barred from leaving Nigeria.

When she met immigration authorities on Nov. 3, they declined to return her passport, but did not tell her why the military is investigating her or outline any charges. Odele said the military has not contacted her.

Army spokesman Sagir Musa referred questions on Odele's case, and on whether any other protesters were under investigation or barred from travel, to immigration officials.