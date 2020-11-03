Kenya's blind students struggle with social distancing as schools re-open

Kenyan students Purity Nduku and Blessing Cheroo, who go to a boarding school for blind and partially blind children near Nairobi, often walk holding hands.

That way "you are sure you have the support and if something happens, your friend will help," Nduku says.

However, this simple yet vital tool of holding hands makes it very difficult to comply with the government requirement for people to keep a 1.5 metre distance from others as part of its measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.