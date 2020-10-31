Tanzania's two leading opposition parties reject poll, demand new vote

Tanzania's two leading opposition parties said on Saturday they would not recognise the results of a presidential election that handed incumbent John Magufuli another term this week.

“We are calling on the international community and bodies not to recognise what was referred to as a general election, and we call on them to take appropriate action,” Freeman Mbowe, chairman of the opposition Chadema party, said in comments posted on his party's Twitter account.

“We demand that the election be called afresh right away,” he said.

The comments were made in a news conference attended by both Chadema and another leading opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo.

Mbowe, who led the opposition in parliament, urged opposition supporters to start demonstrations on Monday against the handling of the election that Tundu Lissu, the opposition presidential candidate, has called a “travesty”.