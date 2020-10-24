Militants from Mozambique staged deadly attack in Tanzania, police say

About 300 militants from Mozambique attacked a village in southern Tanzania and killed an unknown number of people last week, Tanzania's top police officer said, describing an attack claimed earlier by the Islamic State.

Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said militants attacked the village of Kitaya in Tanzania's rural Mtwara region bordering Mozambique.

"Terrorists numbering 300, coming from Mozambique, attacked our station and the village of Kitaya, and committed crimes and they killed," Sirro said in an interview with Azam TV, a private Tanzanian chain, broadcast late Thursday.

He did not specify the number of people killed, nor give a date for the attack.

He said police had arrested and were interrogating some of the militants while others were believed to have returned to Mozambique.

It was the first time authorities in Tanzania have acknowledged that an escalating Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique with links to Islamic State is also active in Tanzania.