Militants from Mozambique staged deadly attack in Tanzania, police say

By Reuters - 24 October 2020 - 15:58
Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said militants attacked the village of Kitaya in Tanzania's rural Mtwara region bordering Mozambique.
Image: 123RF/ zabelin

About 300 militants from Mozambique attacked a village in southern Tanzania and killed an unknown number of people last week, Tanzania's top police officer said, describing an attack claimed earlier by the Islamic State.

"Terrorists numbering 300, coming from Mozambique, attacked our station and the village of Kitaya, and committed crimes and they killed," Sirro said in an interview with Azam TV, a private Tanzanian chain, broadcast late Thursday.

He did not specify the number of people killed, nor give a date for the attack.

He said police had arrested and were interrogating some of the militants while others were believed to have returned to Mozambique.

It was the first time authorities in Tanzania have acknowledged that an escalating Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique with links to Islamic State is also active in Tanzania.

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for roles in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall in which ...
News
2 weeks ago

EU to offer Mozambique support in tackling insurgency

The European Union will offer Mozambique support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the country's north by rebels with links to Islamic State, ...
News
2 weeks ago

IS claimed the attack in a message on one of its Telegram channels on Oct. 15, which said its fighters had attacked an army barracks in the village a day earlier, killing a number of personnel and capturing weapons and ammunition.

Attacks in Tanzania have been far more sporadic and less deadly than those in Mozambique, where the militants have killed hundreds of people since their first attack in 2017.

Analysts say the group has transformed since then into a formidable force that can seize and hold significant locations.

The group pledged allegiance to IS in 2019 and Islamic State has claimed a spate of recent attacks in the impoverished Cabo Delgado province, boasting one of the biggest gas finds in a decade just off its coast.

Multinational companies including Exxon Mobil and Total are developing the gas in projects worth some $60 billion.

