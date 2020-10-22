Mali's ousted president returns home after treatment abroad

Mali's ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home late on Wednesday after spending six weeks in the United Arab Emirates getting medical treatment, the head of his party said.

Keita - who was overthrown in a military coup in August - did not make a statement and his Rally for Mali (RPM) party did not give any details on what his next move would be.

The 75-year-old was toppled after weeks of protests against his government's failure to rein in violence by Islamist militants and ethnic militias, amid widespread anger over alleged corruption and the sluggish economy.

He was hospitalised six days after the coup for reasons that were never publicly disclosed and flown to Abu Dhabi the following week on the condition that he return after his treatment.