Africa

Only 100 out of more than 1,000 inmates remained following the simultaneous assault

Suspected Islamists free 900 prisoners from east Congo jail

By Reuters - 20 October 2020 - 11:35
A similar number of inmates escaped when the jail was attacked in June 2017.
A similar number of inmates escaped when the jail was attacked in June 2017.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Armed men freed at least 900 prisoners from a jail in Beni, east Democratic Republic of Congo, in a coordinated attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the town's mayor said, blaming an Islamist militant group operating in the area.

Only 100 out of more than 1,000 inmates remained following the simultaneous assault on the Kangbayi central prison and on the military camp defending it, said Modeste Bakwanamaha.

"Unfortunately, the attackers, who came in large numbers, managed to break the door with electrical equipment," Bakwanamaha told Reuters by telephone. "We believe that it was the ADF who did this."

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in east Congo since the 1990s, has killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures, despite repeated military campaigns aimed at destroying it.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi in eastern Congo

Wearing leather leggings under her dress, Imelda Mbambu weaves her motorcycle taxi through the city of Beni in north east Congo, a handbag slung ...
News
4 weeks ago

Two inmates were shot dead during the raid, which started at around 4:30 a.m. local time, police said on Twitter. Police gave a higher figure for the number of inmates - 1,300 - saying a large number had disappeared.

A similar number of inmates escaped when the jail was attacked in June 2017.

Kangbayi prison holds a variety of militiamen including members of local defence forces and ADF fighters. Bakwanamaha said there were rumours ADF fighters in the prison were preparing a break-out in the days preceding the attack.

A year ago the army launched a large-scale counter-insurgency campaign against the ADF. In response, the group abandoned its bases, split into smaller, more mobile groups, and retaliated against civilians.

Several attacks attributed to the ADF have also been claimed by Islamic State, although United Nations experts have found no evidence of a direct connection between the two groups.

Suspected Islamist militants kill 13 in eastern Congo villages

Suspected Islamist militants killed 13 people during raids on two villages in eastern Congo, the army and a village chief said, the latest in a spate ...
News
1 month ago

Militants kill dozens in east Congo as attacks on civilians intensify

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 62 civilians in a series of massacres this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
News
8 months ago

American woman kidnapped in Uganda from national park - police

American woman kidnapped in Uganda from national park - police
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X