Africa

Mozambique's health minister tests positive for coronavirus

By Reuters - 14 October 2020 - 10:15
Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago says although he tested positive for Covid-19, he has not shown any symptoms.
Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago says although he tested positive for Covid-19, he has not shown any symptoms.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Mozambique's health minister, Armindo Tiago, has tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he was well, however, showing no symptoms, and in isolation at home.

"I am infected, but not sick," Tiago said. "No one in this world can say that they are immune to the new coronavirus."

The southeast African nation has reported 10,258 infections, with 73 deaths.

Pandemic spurs illegal gold rush in Zimbabwe mountains

Known for their rugged ranges, grassy plains and forest waterfalls, the Chimanimani mountains in eastern Zimbabwe have long been a popular ...
News
2 days ago

Body bags in high demand as SA's Covid death toll mounts

As SA continues counting its dead as Covid-19 spreads through the country, body bags are fast becoming a crucial part in the fight against the ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X