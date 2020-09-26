Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says
Togolese Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou and his government tendered their resignation on Friday, the presidency said in a statement, congratulating the Cabinet for its work in office.
A governmental change has been anticipated since President Faure Gnassingbe won re-election in March, extending his 15-year-old rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.
The presidency did not say when a new prime minister would be appointed.
Ahead of the February election, a fractured opposition struggled to launch a concerted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe despite widespread disaffection with his leadership of the small West African country of 8 million people.
