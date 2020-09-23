Africa

WATCH | Mapping Mozambique’s insurgency threat that could cost the country billions in gas revenue

By Anthony Molyneaux - 23 September 2020 - 10:48

Mozambique is at risk of losing about R1.5-trillion in gas revenues if an Islamic militant group continues to capture vital ports, islands and cities in the country's northernmost province. More than 2,000 South Africans live and work in the province.

Since 2017, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo, which is believed to be supported by the Islamic State group, has carried out violent attacks in the gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The insurgency has gained purchase in recent months with the sacking of the key port town of Mocimboa da Praia, setting the scene for an offensive that saw militants sweeping across a string of islands, which are home to SA-owned tourist resorts.  

In August, international relations minister Naledi Pandor said the SA and Mozambican governments were “in discussions as to how we might lend support”, opening the door to the possibility of having SA soldiers deployed to Mozambique.

 

