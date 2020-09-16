Military demand for land puts northern Kenya's farmers on edge

"The people have not been compensated for the forceful occupation of their land by the military," said the activist.

Tensions over land between locals and the military have been troubling the country's northern region for years, partly due to the armed forces' quest to widen their presence in their battle against the Somali militant group al Shabaab, Paleisa said.

He added that in an attempt to resolve the issue, villagers have been sending delegations of elders to speak with military commanders and the member of parliament for the area, Ali Rosa.

"Efforts by community elders to seek dialogue with the (military) have been declined every time they tried," he said.

Rosa said in a phone interview that land issues are still mainly under the purview of the national government, so he is unable to secure the removal of the KDF from the area.

"My role is to mediate between the military and the community on the issue of land so that farmers and herders are not adversely affected by the occupation," he said.

Federal government spokesman Cyrus Oguna and the KDF did not respond to requests for comment.

PERMANENT BASE

As drought and a boom in housing development eat away at available grazing land, clashes over pasture between neighbouring communities have become common in Kenya's northern regions.

Farmers say the military's moves into communal land escalate these conflicts, forcing them to travel to feed their animals and making them vulnerable to livestock bandits and clashes over pasture with nearby communities.

Lbang'a said the KDF began taking pieces of communal land in Karare in 2012, when military commanders approached village leaders requesting some space to pitch tents as they drilled water boreholes for the community.

The villagers donated some land - nobody knows how much exactly because the process was done informally - assuming the military personnel would leave after they were done, Lbang'a said.

"They never left. Instead they set up a permanent base and secured the donated land for themselves," he said.

In January this year, a group from the KDF came again, settling on a fertile piece of land where the community has been growing food crops and herding livestock for years, the farmer said.

The military gave no warning before it cleared the vegetation and fenced off a section of the land, and never presented official documents showing they were authorised to occupy the land, Lbang'a said.

There is no record of how much land the military now occupies in the village, he added.