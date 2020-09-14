Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

When Smangele Tshuma got divorced after five years of marriage, her in-laws forced her out of the home that she had been living in with her husband in southwestern Zimbabwe and took the three donkeys she had bought with money from selling blankets.

Like most marriages in the country's rural areas, Tshuma's had been a customary, unregistered union in which everything she brought to the marriage was considered her husband's property, the mother of two told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In a country where women are largely treated as dependents of men, a ruling by Zimbabwe's Supreme Court in June that entitles married couples to an equal share of their property upon divorce was hailed as historic by women's rights advocates.

Now, they are encouraging women - especially in rural areas - to register their marriages and working to spread awareness about the new law, to tackle what is considered by many as one of the main barriers to women's access to land and property.

"Traditionally, women are regarded as kids," Tshuma, 38, said in a phone interview from her parents' home in Tsukuru village, where she and her children have been living since the divorce in 2013.

"That mentality has to change if the country is serious about addressing gender inequality."

Before the new law, women often found themselves trapped in failing or abusive marriages, knowing that divorce could leave them with no financial security, said Melissa Ndlovu, programmes manager at the non-profit Emthonjeni Women's Forum.

By freeing women from relying on their partners for money, the new law provides them with a sense of security, helps them support the education and health of their children, and reduces incidents of violence against women, Ndlovu said.

"The implementation of this law is important as a woman's ability to own, inherit and control land and property is vital to her ability to access resources and participate in the economy," she said.