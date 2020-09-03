Bad weather, Covid-19 leave over 2.6m Malawians short of food

Malawi said on Wednesday that weather-related hazards coupled with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic would leave 15% of the population in need of food aid this season.

The Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee, a grouping of government, food experts and aid agencies, found that over 2.6 million people in the southern African country of 17.7 million would not be able to meet their food requirements during the 2020/21 consumption season.