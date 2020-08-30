Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew.

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The southern African country of two million now has 6,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the disease is not yet contained, of its 65 deaths, 55 were in August alone.

But as with other southern African nations, leaders are weighing the impact of the virus against the huge economic and social damage done by lockdowns.