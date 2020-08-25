Africa is officially wild polio free, says independent body
After decades of the disease posing a serious health-care crisis in Africa, the Africa Regional Certification Commission has declared the continent a wild polio free zone.
BBC reported that the milestone marks a significant victory for managing the communicable disease, with more than 95% of the African population immunised against the potentially deadly virus with paralysis as a defining characteristic.
Nigeria was the last country with a reported case of wild polio, leaving Afghanistan and Pakistan the only two countries in the world to still have cases of the virus strain.
