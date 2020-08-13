Nigerian lawyers fight back against police brutality, graft

When Divine Umukoro refused to pay police a bribe after breaking Lagos state's night-time curfew, she says they slapped her, slashed her car tyres and threatened violence.

A video of the incident went viral on Nigerian blogging sites, and Citizens' Gavel, a non-profit organisation that fights against police misconduct, stepped in, helping her to recover her seized car within three days.

The police have declined to comment on the incident.

"When the whole thing started with the hitting, with the slapping of my face, pushing my friend - I felt so angry," Umukoro, 25, said of the July 11 incident, when she acknowledged she was out past a 10 pm curfew instituted to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Citizens' Gavel, founded in 2017, and the Headfort Foundation, founded last year, aim to help marginalised Nigerians get fair treatment from the police and the courts.

The two NGOs have handled nearly 400 cases in total so far.