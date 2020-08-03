Zimbabwe crushing dissenting voices, say human rights lawyers

From arresting a person carrying the national flag in public to forcing another to drink urine, the regime in Zimbabwe has reactivated its authoritarian systems to crush dissenting voices.

Methembe Msipha of Bulawayo was arrested for carrying the national flag in public a day before the protests planned for July 31. The last time this happened was during former president Robert Mugabe’s rule in 2016 when his eventual successor through a coup, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was his deputy.

Back then, the Zimbabwean flag had become a symbol of protest because of the #Thisflag Movement started by Pastor Evan Mawarire. At the time the government warned that no-one should use the flag without state permission.

“The message is loud and clear. Make people fear government and tyrannise lives,” said a vendor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said “a simple statement now requires protection in case it is read by the wrong people”.

“They will come get me at home and no-one will tweet or cry about it because I'm nobody,” he said, indicating that fear was one reason people opted to stay home instead of taking to the streets on July 31.