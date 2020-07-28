Africa

Uganda's Museveni nominated for sixth term run as president

By afp - 28 July 2020 - 16:16
President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Veteran Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was on Tuesday nominated as his party's candidate in the 2021 presidential election in which he will be seeking a sixth term in office.

Museveni, 75, a former rebel leader who seized power in 1986 and was first elected a decade later, changed the constitution in 2005 to abolish a two-term limit.

In 2019 the Supreme Court confirmed the scrapping of the age limit for the presidency, paving the way for a further election bid.

"The president was today nominated as the party flag bearer in the coming general elections," said Rogers Mulindwa, spokesman for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

"There has been common desire within the party that the president becomes our sole candidate given his great contribution to the country and Africa," Mulindwa said.

Museveni is facing a challenge from music star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

He has won support among a youthful population who have only ever known one president.

Uganda to hold elections in early 2021, campaign rallies banned

Uganda will hold a presidential election between Jan. 10 and Feb. 8, 2021, authorities said on Tuesday, introducing restrictions it said were aimed ...
News
1 month ago

