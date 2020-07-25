Zimbabwe says jailed journalist, politician plotted to topple government

Zimbabwe's government on Saturday defended the arrests of an investigative journalist and an opposition leader this week, claiming the pair had been plotting to "overthrow the government" with the backing of the United States and other "foreign power"

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested on Monday and charged with inciting public violence for their role in organising anti-government protests slated for July 31.

Ngarivhume -- head of a small party named Transform Zimbabwe -- had called for nationwide protests against alleged state corruption and the country's ailing economy.

Chin'ono, an outspoken government critic, invited the public to join the demonstrations via Facebook and Twitter.

The journalist had also helped expose a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal involving the procurement of coronavirus supplies known as "Covidgate".

In a statement on Saturday, the government said it wished to "set the record straight" on the arrests.

"(Chin'ono) was not arrested for exposing corruption," said Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

"He was arrested for using his social media accounts to incite Zimbabweans to violently overthrow the government."