Gunmen kill at least 20 farmers in Sudan's Darfur: tribal chief

Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief said Saturday.

"Two months ago the government organised a meeting between the original landowners and those who took their fields" during the long-running war in Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmad told AFP by telephone.

"An agreement was reached whereby the landowners would return to their fields -- but armed men came on Friday and opened fire, killing 20 people, including two women and children."

The killings took place in Aboudos, some 90 kilometres south of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province, the tribal chief said.

Around 20 people were wounded in the attack, he said.