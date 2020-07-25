Africa

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Reuters - 25 July 2020 - 10:04
Refilwe Mooki told a news conference in Gaborone she plans to work with fellow musicians on a song with an anti-rape message.
Refilwe Mooki told a news conference in Gaborone she plans to work with fellow musicians on a song with an anti-rape message.
Image: 123RF Stock Image/ lculig

A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her younger sister last month had spurred her to act.

Refilwe Mooki, 23, who still suffers post-traumatic stress as a result of her attack, said the "Say No to Rape" campaign would push for harsher sentences for rapists as well as measures to support victims and encourage them to speak out.

"Enough is enough. We need to challenge people feeling entitled to other's bodies and violating them because they feel that they can get away with anything they want," Mooki, a poet and singer, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Mooki told a news conference in Gaborone she plans to work with fellow musicians on a song with an anti-rape message to highlight the campaign and visit schools to encourage students to report sexual violence.

She also hopes to raise funds for survivors in need of professional counselling through music concerts.

Rape charge reduced to 'unnatural act'

A Botswana court has adjusted charges against a man who was initially charged with raping another man to a lesser charge of 'unnatural offence'. ...
News
5 years ago

Nearly 70% of women in the southern African country have experienced physical or sexual abuse - more than double the global average, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF).

Activists, however, believe the real figure could be even higher as stigma and fear of going to the police stops many women from reporting rape.

"There is a lot of interrogation that happens to establish details of the rape and this can be a demeaning for victims as rape is such an intimate crime," said Peggy Ramaphane, head of local women's right charity Women Against Rape (WAR).

Police spokesman Dipheko Motube said they have campaigns to educate communities on sexual violence and consent.

"We encourage victims to report crimes confident that they will be protected. Some community members protect perpetrators out of fear and shame," Motube said, noting a sharp increase in rape reports during the coronavirus lockdown.

The United Nations warned in June of a surge in domestic violence during global lockdowns, with calls to helplines doubling or tripling in some countries, as lockdowns made it impossible for many women to flee abusers.

Mooki said her anger over the attack on her sister impelled her to launch the campaign, and speak publicly about her rape.

"Her vulnerability and the pain in her eyes haunted me. I knew how she felt. No one deserves the trauma of being raped."

Cops arrest suspects in Soweto woman's rape and murder

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of a 61-year-old woman and her granddaughter in Soweto. Police ...
News
2 days ago

Man nabbed for rape and trafficking of 26-year-old woman from KZN

A 38-year-old Northern Cape man has been arrested on a charge of human trafficking, police said on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Alleged gang rapist nabbed in Eastern Cape

After more than a year of evading arrest, a 35-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal was arrested on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape on two counts of rape, ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X