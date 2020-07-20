Malawi's former leader gained from Zimbabwe farm scheme - report

Zimbabwe gave Malawi's late former president Bingu wa Mutharika a $124,111 (about R2,1m) “gift” in 2007 through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

This is according to an exposé by Alex Magaisa, a law professor at the University of Kent on Zimbabwe’s controversial farm mechanisation programme. The programme's $200m debt is being borne by taxpayers.

“No beneficiary of the farm mechanisation programme ever refused to pay for the equipment they got, neither were they asked to pay,” former RBZ governor Gideon Gono said in a statement clarifying how politicians, military men and some church leaders benefitted from the fund.

Wa Mutharika was president of Malawi from May 2004 until his death in April 2012. His wife, Ethel Zvauya Mutharika (died 2007), was Zimbabwean and through her the family owned a farm in Zimbabwe.

Magaisa, on his blog the Big Saturday Read, said: “It’s one thing that a foreign leader got a loan from a national scheme, but an entirely different and more scandalous matter that he failed to repay his debt, which was then offloaded onto the shoulders of poor Zimbabwean taxpayers.”

The list of beneficiaries include current Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who got $411,728 (about R7m).