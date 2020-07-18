Ghana says 2,000 health workers infected by virus

Ghana - which boasts one of the region's best testing rates - has reported more than 26,000 infections, of which 139 have been fatal.

The country's main medical union in April complained about shortages of protective equipment and poor distribution to medics.

Kumah-Aboagye insisted that "of late, the number of health worker infections has significantly come down" as supplies of kit and training improved.

The government has also provided tax breaks and other financial incentives for doctors and nurses on the front line.