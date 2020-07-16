In Nigeria, African researchers blaze a trail in virus fight

Fast COVID test

"It makes sense to be here in Nigeria. This country is the giant of Africa -- if it fails, the entire continent will fail with it," said Happi.

Nigeria is not only home to around 200 million people -- its vast territory, stretching from the edge of the Sahara to the tropical coastline of the Gulf of Guinea, also hosts epidemics ranging from malaria and typhoid to meningitis, cholera and yellow fever.

This year, every mind at ACEGID is focussed on COVID-19.

Nigeria has officially recorded around 800 deaths and more than 30,000 cases, but the true extent of infection is likely to be much wider, given huge, dense populations in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kano, where social distancing is almost impossible.

The country carries out on average only 3,000 tests per day -- a drop in the ocean for what is needed.

Happi's team in Ede has developed a fast-track test that has already been certified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being vetted for use in Nigeria and across Africa.

The test -- which resembles the kind of simple dip stick used for pregnancies -- costs around $3 (2.60 euros) each, against around $100 for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, a method that requires an expensive, well-equipped lab.

"I'm not interested in the big PCR machines used in Europe or the United States, which no public hospital here can afford," said Happi, striding between laboratories.

"I want tests that a grandmother in a village can get done in her rural clinic."

Happi's quest for simplicity is being conducted with state-of-the-art equipment.

It was the first lab to sequence the genetic profile of the new coronavirus in Africa -- a feat that took just a few days after the first case of the disease showed up in Lagos in early March.

The speed was "incredible", said Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"Previously we would have done it in Europe or in the States."

There are many advantages to having research excellence on one's doorstep.

"The virus can evolve rapidly and in many ways. With genomic sequencing you have the ability to study that in real time," said Ihekweazu.

"People might have thought that this work was impossible in Africa," Happi said last month in the prestigious science journal Nature.

"But we are demonstrating that the continent's scientists can generate crucial data in the global fight against COVID-19 -- as well as contributing to the field of genomics."

Happi and Ihekweazu, who are of the same age, know each other well and have a common foe.

"Professor Happi is a tough character -- we have a lot of debates, but both of us know that we are committed to Africa and to the country," said Ihekweazu.