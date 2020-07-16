African court orders Tanzania to allow challenges to presidential results

The African rights court on Wednesday ordered Tanzania to amend a section of its constitution which bars any court from probing the election of a president after a winner is officially announced.

A Tanzanian advocate, Jebra Kambole, filed a case in the Arusha-based court in 2018 arguing the provision was a violation of his rights.

Tanzania's constitution states that once a presidential candidate has been declared the winner by the electoral commission "no court of law shall have any jurisdiction to inquire into the election of that candidate."

Recently courts in Kenya and Malawi have overturned the results of presidential elections won by an incumbent due to irregularities, forcing a re-run, in what has been seen as a victory for democracy on the continent.