Mali president's son quits parliament role amid protests

The son of Mali's embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a target of popular anger in the fragile West African state, resigned as chair of the parliament's defence committee on Monday.

Karim Keita left the role as the government faces a growing protest movement, sparked by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April, but whose underlying causes include discontent over its handling of Mali's jihadist insurgency.

Economic woes and perceived government corruption have also fuelled public anger.

A protest in the capital Bamako on Friday turned violent after protesters blocked bridges and attacked the parliament building.

Clashes persisted over the weekend and through Monday, with the protesters calling on President Boubacar to resign.

Eleven people have died and 124 have been injured since the unrest began, according to staff at a major hospital.

Karim Keita has been another target of protesters' anger over suspicions he leads a playboy lifestyle.