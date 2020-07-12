Mali president dissolves constitutional court, while protest leader Dicko calls for calm

Mali's embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced the dissolution of the constitutional court on Saturday after weeks of growing political tension spilled over into major unrest.

The court has been at the centre of controversy since April when it overturned provisional results for a parliamentary poll, triggering protests in several cities in the African country's latest crisis.

"I have decided to repeal the licences of the remaining members of the constitutional court... this de facto dissolution of the court will enable us, from next week, to ask relevant authorities to nominate new members so that the reformed court can quickly help us find solutions to the disputes arising from the legislative elections," the president said in a television address.

Whilst on Sunday after two days of deadly unrest, Mahmoud Dicko, an influential Malian imam and the head of an opposition coalition leading protests across the West African country, called for calm.

"Do not provoke anyone. Do not attack anyone," he said in a video broadcast on social media. "I will speak this afternoon and it will be broadcast on television. Before that, do not set fire to petrol stations or this district. Calm down, please! Calm down!"