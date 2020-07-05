'Smoke that thunders': first 'made-in-Zimbabwe' luxury cigars

A Zimbabwean entrepreneur in Africa's top tobacco producer has launched the first local brand of hand-rolled cigars, defying coronavirus and economic odds to light up manufacturing.

The southern African nation produced more than 252 million kilogrammes of tobacco last year, making it the sixth largest producer in the world.

Nearly all of it is the "golden-leaf" Virginia used for cigarettes and most of that is exported to China, Germany and other international markets.

Upon returning last year to his homeland after 15 years working in the United States, Shep Mafundikwa was determined to start a business that would "benefit" Zimbabwe.

"Though I am not a smoker, I noticed a preponderance of cigar lounges across the United States and decided I'd try to corner some of that market," said Mafundikwa, 54, who worked for an American airline.

He started with trips to Cuba and the Dominican Republic, both premium cigar producers, where he recruited Dominican cigar-rolling maestro Elias Lopez.

The pair selected air-cured Burley tobacco, a darker variety that accounts for a small percentage of local production.